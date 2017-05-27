National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Small plane crashes near…

Small plane crashes near Mount Everest, injuring 3

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:20 am 05/27/2017 06:20am
Share

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A small plane carrying only crew members and cargo crashed near Mount Everest on Saturday, injuring all three people on board, Nepalese officials said.

The plane hit a mountain about 20 meters (66 feet) below the runway of Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, said government administrator Umesh Pandey.

The plane was carrying two pilots and an air hostess. They were all Nepali nationals.

Pandey said all three on board were taken to a local hospital. The pilot was in critical condition but poor weather conditions were preventing the helicopter from flying out of Lukla to bring them to Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

Kathmandu Airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said the accident would be investigated, but that an initial report said it was windy when the plane was about to touch down.

The Czech-manufactured LET-410 plane belonged to the domestic airline Goma Air.

May is a popular month in the Mount Everest area for mountaineers and trekkers.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Small plane crashes near…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News