National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Sheriff: $500M in poppy…

Sheriff: $500M in poppy plants seized in North Carolina

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:20 am 05/24/2017 04:20am
Share

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an acre (nearly half a hectare) of poppy plants used in producing opium has been seized in North Carolina.

Local news groups report the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office seized the field Tuesday. Authorities roughly estimate the value at $500 million, pending the plants’ weighing.

Sheriff Coy Reid says the plants were discovered behind a home by a narcotics investigator acting on a tip about something else. Reid says a person who answered the door said, “I guess you’re here about the opium.”

The sheriff’s office says Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Reid says the only other opium poppy plant field found this year in the U.S. was in California.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Sheriff: $500M in poppy…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News