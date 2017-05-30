Reward upped to $25K for info about Yellowstone wolf death

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.

The wolf is believed to have been shot April 10 or 11. Wildlife managers euthanized the 12-year-old female wolf after hikers found it injured.

Park Superintendent Dan Wenk says due to an outpouring of donations the park established the Yellowstone Resources Rewards Fund. Up to $25,000 will pay the reward in the wolf shooting case. Any money left over will be used for future resource violation cases in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Branch via phone at 1-888-653-0009; via text at 202-379-4761; online at www.nps.gov/isb and click on “submit a tip;” via email at nps_isb@nps.gov; via Facebook message @InvestigativeServicesNPS or via Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.