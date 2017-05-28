National News

Rescuers retrieve bodies of 3 Indian climbers from Everest

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 8:51 am 05/28/2017 08:51am
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of three Indian climbers who died on Mount Everest.

One of them died last weekend, while the other two died last year but the bodies had not been removed.

It took Sherpa guides several days to bring down the bodies from near the summit to a lower camp from where they were picked up by a rescue helicopter on Sunday.

The bodies are being kept at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, where doctors will perform autopsies.

Family members of one of the climbers said they were relieved that the body was recovered, providing closure.

Six climbers have been killed and hundreds have scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak this year.

