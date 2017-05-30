National News

Power problem leaves Long Island Rail Road trains stranded

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The Long Island Rail Road says a power problem left two of its trains stranded in an East River tunnel for over an hour and resulted in other rush-hour delays.

LIRR conductors handed out drinking water Tuesday morning. Passengers aired their ire on Twitter.

NYC Transit cross-honored fares on the “E” and “7” subway lines.

Recent problems have plagued LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters who use Penn Station.

Amtrak said last week that three tracks at a time will be closed as part of extensive repair work that’s expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer.

