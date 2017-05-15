National News

Officials piece together events before nursing home shooting

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:11 am 05/15/2017 09:11am
Emergency personnel arrive to the scene of a shooting outside Pine Kirk nursing home in Kirkersville, Ohio on Friday, May 12, 2017. Authorities say Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department, and two nursing home employees have been killed by a gunman who was later found dead inside the care facility. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are piecing together the events that led up to a nursing home shooting that left four people dead including the suspected gunman.

Investigators released little new information over the weekend. It wasn’t clear Sunday when autopsy results would be available.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz were killed in the Friday attack.

Suspect Thomas Hartless was found dead inside the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Authorities have said they’re looking into the relationship between Hartless and Medrano, who had obtained civil protection orders against him in connection with domestic violence cases.

