Officials: Alaska man shoots self in head, kills girlfriend

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 9:56 am 05/22/2017 09:56am
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea for an Alaska man accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.

Prosecutors say Brittanymae Haag was trying to prevent Victor Carl Sibson from killing himself when she was shot.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q2PjT4 ) that a judge on Sunday entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Sibson’s behalf when he made a court appearance.

The 22-year-old Haag and the 21-year-old Sibson were hospitalized after the April 19 shooting. Haag died that day.

Sibson was jailed for lack of $250,000 bond.

He told the judge that he is unemployed and could not afford a lawyer.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

