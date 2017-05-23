National News

Motorcycle hit scooter, fisherman in crash that killed 3

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 9:57 am 05/23/2017 09:57am
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a motorcycle plowed into a scooter and then hit a man fishing on a South Florida bridge in a pre-dawn crash that killed three people.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway that links Miami and Miami Beach.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2rd5eP8 ) that the motorcycle hit the scooter while both were traveling east and then struck the fisherman. The two drivers died at the scene. The fisherman died later at a hospital.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

The causeway’s east lanes were closed for hours Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

National News