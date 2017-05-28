Morning fire in Philadelphia home kills woman, 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home claimed the lives of three people, including two children.

Fire department crews were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the residence where witnesses said they saw flames shooting from a window and heard people screaming.

Fire commissioner Adam Thiel said a 9-year-old child was rescued and taken to a hospital, where the youngster was pronounced dead.

He said firefighters several hours later located the bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child on the third floor of the home.

Police did not release the names of the victims or further details. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A week ago, three people died and another was injured in another early morning fire in a Philadelphia home.