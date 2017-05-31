National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M…

Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M for family of man killed by cop

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:09 pm 05/31/2017 01:09pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee officials have approved a $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.

The deal for the family of Dontre Hamilton still needs a signature from Mayor Tom Barrett. The Milwaukee Common Council gave its unanimous approval Wednesday.

Officer Christopher Manney was responding to a complaint of a man sleeping in a downtown Milwaukee park when he encountered Hamilton. Manney says Hamilton attacked him as he frisked him for weapons. The officer says he shot Hamilton in self-defense. Hamilton was shot 14 times.

Manney was fired for violating department rules when he encountered Hamilton, not for the fatal shooting.

Hamilton’s family later sued the city over Dontre’s death.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News