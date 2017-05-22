National News

Mark Zuckerberg spotted at Rhode Island beach day

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 9:48 am 05/22/2017 09:48am
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on May 21, 2017, that he's not running for public office. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman says she was surprised to bump into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while walking on a crowded sidewalk in the seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island.

Gisele Borghani (bor-GAHN’-ee) says she and her family were walking to the beach Sunday when they nearly ran into Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

She says two bodyguards were following about 10 feet behind them, but otherwise, “they were just minding their own business like two normal people.”

The 33-year-old billionaire has been on a quest this year to visit every state he hadn’t before, and in a Facebook posting Sunday from Newport said the trips were “to get a broader perspective.”

Borghani says Chan was wearing a baseball cap from Maine, where the couple was spotted a few days ago.

