Man loses 2nd son to gun violence in just over 3 years

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:34 pm 05/17/2017 05:34pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the second time in a little more than three years, Dwayne Hitchens Sr. must bury a son who was shot multiple times. His younger son was killed in 2014 and his older son on Monday.

Hitchens tells Nola.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rsCIpl ) that when he woke up Tuesday, he thought he might have been dreaming, but it’s the real world.

Hitchens says that Sunday night, 31-year-old Dwayne Hitchens Jr. told him that he’d been in a fight at a club — and when he and friends left, the man he’d fought yelled, “I want all of them dead by tomorrow!”

Police spokesman Aaron Looney said Wednesday that police haven’t made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Hitchens’ 25-year-old son, Deron Hitchens, was shot and killed in a car outside Mardi Gras World.

