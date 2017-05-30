National News

Kansas records 2 small earthquakes during holiday weekend

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:57 am 05/30/2017 08:57am
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says two more earthquakes were recorded in Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the total to nine earthquakes in May.

The agency says an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 was recorded Sunday about 10 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County. That came a day after a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded 8 miles west of Belle Plaine . Another earthquake, with a 2.6 magnitude, was reported Thursday 10 miles west of Belle Plaine.

The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2qBR1Xh ) other earthquakes have been reported in Jewell and Harper counties in May.

The state recorded 13 earthquakes in April and 11 in March, with a vast majority occurring in south-central Kansas.

___

Information from: KAYS-AM, http://hayspost.com

