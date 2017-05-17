National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Jury to hear closing…

Jury to hear closing arguments in Oklahoma officer’s trial

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:10 am 05/17/2017 01:10am
Share
Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby enters the courtroom Monday, May 15, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla., for her manslaughter trial in the shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby said Monday that a training video of an officer being fatally shot during a traffic stop ran through her mind last September when she encountered 40-year-old Crutcher, whose SUV had stalled in the middle of a street. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jurors are to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn’t being combative and had his hands raised high.

Shelby’s attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby’s commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she’s convicted.

Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun. He didn’t have one on him or in the vehicle.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Jury to hear closing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News