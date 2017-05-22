National News

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Baby Doe

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 12:57 pm 05/22/2017 12:57pm
Jury selection begins for Commonwealth vs. Michael McCarthy, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, May 22, 2017. McCarthy is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Bella Bond, whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of Bella Bond. The girl was known only as Baby Doe for months as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of her was shared by millions on social media.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her daughter’s body. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bond has agreed to testify against McCarthy.

McCarthy has denied killing the girl.

Jury selection began Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. Judge Janet Sanders said she hoped it would be completed within a week.

