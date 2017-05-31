National News

Ex-North Dakota sheriff charged with dealing drugs, bribery

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:08 pm 05/31/2017 01:08pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota sheriff who abruptly resigned has been arrested on felony counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and bribery.

Johnny Zip Lawson resigned as Wells County sheriff on April 25, citing personal reasons. The 41-year-old was then arrested Friday. He was released from jail Tuesday, on a promise to appear in court.

Lawson is also charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, neglect of duty by a public official and ingesting meth.

Lawson’s attorney, Peter Welte, says his client is “looking forward to the truth of this matter coming out.” Welte declined to comment further, saying the matter should be resolved through court.

