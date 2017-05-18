National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Early heat wave breaking…

Early heat wave breaking records in Northeast US cities

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 4:09 pm 05/18/2017 04:09pm
Share
Nessa King of Wyndham, Maine, returns a shot while playing volleyball in record breaking heat at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Thursday, May 18, 2017. King was one of hundreds of Maine high school seniors who skipped school to enjoy a day at the beach with classmates. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BOSTON (AP) — Heat records are burning up in cities in the Northeast as the region gets a summer preview.

The National Weather Service says the mercury reached 92 degrees in Boston shortly after noon Thursday, breaking the old record of 91 degrees for May 18 set in 1936.

Records also were set when Providence, Rhode Island, hit 93 degrees and Hartford, Connecticut, reached 94 degrees.

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection issued an air-quality alert with record temperatures forecast in that state.

Boston’s Bunker Hill Monument, a tourist attraction, closed for a time because of the heat.

Taking a break from his Boston hotel job, Matt McKenna said it felt like the weather had skipped spring and gone straight to summer.

Just days ago, it was unusually cold and rainy in the region.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Early heat wave breaking…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News