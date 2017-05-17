National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Dylann Roof jail videos:…

Dylann Roof jail videos: Jokes, spats, no mention of 9 slain

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 4:13 am 05/17/2017 04:13am
Share
FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Federal officials are for the first time showing videos of convicted the South Carolina church shooter's jailhouse visits with his family on Tuesday, May 16. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — In nearly three hours of jailhouse video, South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof is seen joking with his family, asking about his cats and becoming upset when his relatives suggest he should use his lawyers.

Federal officials showed the videos to reporters in Charleston on Tuesday. The videos were part of hearings that determined the white supremacist was competent to stand trial for killing nine black church members.

Many of Roof’s bizarre behaviors are evident in the video. He laughs at inappropriate times and cries once when he insists he has syphilis even though he had been examined and did not have the disease.

Roof mainly argued with his mother and joked with his father, who once asked his son why the government is wasting so much money on him.

Roof was sentenced to death for the killings.

The videos are not being released to the public.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Dylann Roof jail videos:…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News