Convicted funeral director must pay $500K in restitution

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:42 am 05/19/2017 08:42am
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts funeral director who pleaded guilty to embezzling money from dozens of clients and improperly caring for dead bodies has been ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qZClWh ) reports that a court judgment Thursday orders 55-year-old William Ryder to pay $471,446.

Ryder is serving a two-year jail sentence after pleading guilty in November to 69 counts of larceny and five counts of improper disposition of a human body.

Prosecutors say Ryder took money from clients who thought they were pre-paying for funeral arrangements then funneled it into personal business accounts.

Nearly $302,000 in proceeds from the sale of Ryder’s business and home is being held in trust by the state.

Ryder Funeral Home in South Hadley has since been closed.

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com

