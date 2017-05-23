National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Closing arguments held in…

Closing arguments held in New Jersey father’s murder trial

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 4:03 pm 05/23/2017 04:03pm
Share
David Creato appears in court during his trial Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015. ( Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Closing arguments have been made in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that prosecutors failed to show that 23-year-old David Creato was guilty, stressing that they had to prove their case “beyond a reasonable doubt — not probably, not could of, not might of.”

But prosecutors say Creato was desperate to keep his girlfriend and noted that he was the only person with Brendan Creato the night he disappeared. They said it wouldn’t take much to smother a sleeping child.

Creato has maintained Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy’s body was found hours later in a creek.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Closing arguments held in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News