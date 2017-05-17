Bratton named AP’s US West deputy director for newsgathering

PHOENIX (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing breaking news and enterprise in 13 states.

The appointment was made Wednesday by Anna Johnson, AP’s news director for the West region. Bratton is based in Phoenix, the AP’s regional publishing center for the western United States.

Bratton will lead newsgathering in all media formats in the region, with an emphasis on driving the top breaking news and enterprise stories.

The AP is merging its text, photo and video operations at its U.S. regional centers as part of a restructuring similar to one the cooperative has completed overseas.

The reorganized AP will be fully cross-format, with multimedia journalists and integrated editing desks reporting to a streamlined management structure.