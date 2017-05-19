National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Bishop gets hate mail…

Bishop gets hate mail for St. Patrick’s Day-Lent meat ruling

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 4:07 pm 05/19/2017 04:07pm
Share
FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2011, file photo, Bishop David Zubik, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, answers questions during a news conference in Pittsburgh. Zubik received hate mail for allowing church members to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day, which in 2017 fell on a Friday during Lent, the bishop told reporters during a Friday, May 19, 2017, breakfast to mark World Communications Day. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic bishop says he got hate mail for allowing church members to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year fell on a Friday during Lent.

The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2q4ji8k ) says Bishop David Zubik touched on that subject and others during a Friday breakfast with reporters marking World Communications Day.

Zubik says some Catholics wrote to tell him, “You’re sending us to hell. Who do you think you are to be able to tell us we can eat meat?”

Zubik says there is a need for less hatred and fear in the world.

He’s hopeful that President Donald Trump and Pope Francis will have a positive exchange when they meet during Trump’s trip abroad. He says he would “love to be a fly on the wall.”

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Bishop gets hate mail…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News