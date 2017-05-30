National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Autopsy: Toddler electrocuted at…

Autopsy: Toddler electrocuted at Kansas carnival by fencing

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:04 pm 05/30/2017 07:04pm
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An autopsy report concludes that a toddler fatally injured at a carnival in Wichita, Kansas, died after grabbing an electrically charged fence.

The report cited Tuesday by the Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2rS8cZ8 ) says 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek of Conway Springs was diagnosed as being brain dead five days after being shocked May 12.

According to the report, the toddler was at a small carnival on a parking lot when she grabbed metal fencing and became unresponsive by the time her father freed her hands.

The report says that a test by an electrical company showed about 300 volts coming from the fence.

The carnival operator, Evans United Shows based in Plattsburg, Mo., has not publicly commented about the matter.

Wichita police are investigating.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Autopsy: Toddler electrocuted at…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News