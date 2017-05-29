National News

Authorities: Girl hurt in 60-foot fall at Iowa state park

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 2:55 pm 05/29/2017 02:55pm
DUNDEE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has been injured after falling 60 feet (18 meters) at a state park in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that the girl was hiking with friends and family Sunday afternoon at Backbone State Park when she fell. It doesn’t say what she fell down or from, or how it happened.

The DNR statement said the girl’s companions called 911 for help, and she was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Her name and condition have not been released.

The park sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Dundee, which is 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

A spokesman for the department has not returned messages seeking details.

