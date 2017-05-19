National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Electrical odor forces American…

Electrical odor forces American Airlines flight to divert

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:39 pm 05/19/2017 08:39pm
Share

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight has made an unscheduled landing at a North Carolina airport after a strong electrical odor was detected on board.

Spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely at 5:01 p.m. Friday.

Cody said three crewmembers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said a maintenance crew is evaluating the Airbus 320.

A statement from Raleigh-Durham said six others on the flight were checked out by medical responders, but declined to go to the hospital.

Another American flight diverted on its way to Charlotte. Flight 1866 from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, reported an engine-related issue en route and diverted to Hartford. No one was hurt.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Electrical odor forces American…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News