APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks found along Dakota Access pipeline

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:13 pm 05/22/2017 04:13pm
FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access pipeline under construction near St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked about 100 gallons of oil in western North Dakota in two separate incidents in March as crews worked to get the four-state line ready for operation. They’re the second and third known leaks on the disputed $3.8 billion pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline and a feeder line leaked more than 100 gallons (380 liters) of oil in North Dakota in March.

A state Health Department database shows 84 gallons (320 liters) spilled at a pipeline terminal in Watford City March 3. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners says the line is operated by a connecting shipper.

An agency of the federal Department of Transportation reports that 20 gallons (75 liters) leaked March 5 at an above-ground Dakota Access station in rural Mercer County. Both spills have been cleaned up.

The pipeline also leaked 84 gallons of oil at a rural pump station in South Dakota on April 4.

Pipeline opponents say leaks bolster their demands for further environmental review. ETP says the North Dakota-to-Illinois pipeline is safe.

