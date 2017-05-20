National News

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 3:35 am 05/20/2017 03:35am
A Kashmiri boy hides behind a piece of plywood to shield himself from stones and glass marbles during a clash between Indian police and protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 19, 2017. Separatist leaders called for a protest against the detention of female separatist leader Asiya Adrabi, chairman of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of the Nation). They also demanded the release of all political prisoners from Indian prisons. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of women voters in Iran, protesters in Venezuela and bullfighters in Madrid.

___

This gallery contains photos published May 6-12, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

