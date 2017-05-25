Ambulance taking man home crashes on road, killing patient

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an ambulance transporting a man home has crashed on an upstate New York road, killing the patient.

The Schenectady County sheriff’s office says the crash occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Duanesburg, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Albany. The Mohawk Ambulance Service vehicle was traveling on the Western Turnpike when it crashed into a tree.

Police say the patient being transported died. His name hasn’t been released.

The ambulance driver and an emergency medical technician riding with the patient were injured and treated at hospitals.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.