Activists: Release videos in 15-year-old’s slaying by police

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 4:15 pm 05/16/2017 04:15pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are facing increasing calls to release surveillance videos related to an officer’s killing of an unarmed 15-year-old driver.

Authorities say Bridgeport Officer James Boulay fatally shot Jayson Negron and wounded a 21-year-old May 9. Police say Boulay opened fire when the car nearly ran over him.

Negron’s relatives dispute the police story and say they were initially told he died shortly after he was shot in the head. The medical examiner says he was shot in the chest, and amateur video shows him moving a few times while he is handcuffed and lying in the street.

Bridgeport and state police officials declined to comment Tuesday.

Lawmakers and activists on Tuesday urged the legislature to pass a bill aimed at improving investigations of shootings involving police.

