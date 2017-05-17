National News

Home » Latest News » National News » 500 gallons of diesel…

500 gallons of diesel fuel spills into North Dakota lake

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:42 am 05/17/2017 11:42am
Share

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — State health department officials are monitoring the cleanup of about 500 gallons (1,900 liters) of diesel fuel that spilled into Devils Lake in northeast North Dakota.

Officials say the spill happened Tuesday at the Army National Guard’s Camp Grafton facility when a diesel fuel dispenser malfunctioned.

The Health Department says about 1,300 gallons (4,900 liters) of fuel was contained at the site, but about 500 gallons migrated through the storm sewer system into the lake.

Health Department Water Quality Director Karl Rockeman says the lake is not a source of drinking water to any nearby communities and that the city of Devils Lake gets its water from a groundwater source.

Rockeman says there have been no reports of harm to fish or wildlife.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » 500 gallons of diesel…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News