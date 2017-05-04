4 hurt after pontoon, wildlife boat collide on Memorial Day

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been hurt after a South Carolina wildlife agency boat collided with a pontoon on Memorial Day.

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Robert McCullough tells news outlets the crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Monday on Lake Keowee near Seneca, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Greenville.

McCullough says the officer and one person who in the pontoon were thrown into the water. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

McCullough says the officer was on patrol. No other information has been released.