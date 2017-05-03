3 injured after fire breaks out at Google conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured after a kitchen fire broke out during Google’s I/O developer conference at a California venue that normally hosts concerts.

It happened Thursday at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Mountain View Fire Department spokesman Lynn Brown says three people were taken to a hospital and one had life-threatening injuries.

Google said in a statement that the small fire broke out in a kitchen at the venue and no conference attendees were hurt.

The company says the three people who were injured were event staff members and are receiving treatment.

Brown says a flash fire broke out when workers were trying to light a deep-fat fryer. The kitchen’s sprinklers put out the blaze.