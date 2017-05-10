National News

10 arrested after fight during Vegas protest of man’s death

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 4:27 pm 05/29/2017 04:27pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say 10 people were arrested after fighting erupted during a weekend protest on the Las Vegas Strip amid calls for a white police officer to face criminal charges in the death of a black man in custody.

Police Officer Jacinto Rivera said Monday that three people were jailed and seven people were issued misdemeanor summonses and released following the Sunday afternoon incident in front of The Venetian resort.

The protest focused on the May 14 death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown after an officer fired a stun gun at him seven times, punched him and placed him in what police say was an unauthorized neck hold.

Officers intervened at the protest when fighting broke out between a pedestrian and some demonstrators.

No injuries were reported.

