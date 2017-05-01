National News

1 firefighter killed, 2 seriously hurt in San Antonio fire

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:31 am 05/19/2017 08:31am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio firefighter has died and two others are seriously hurt after a fire swept through a local shopping mall, where parts of the building collapsed and forced crews to retreat.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says firefighters entered the strip mall Thursday evening because there were still people inside. Witnesses said people fled the flames and firefighters pulled back as the building weakened.

Authorities later learned that one firefighter, Scott Deem, was missing. The six-year department veteran was later found dead among the debris.

About 100 firefighters stood in salute as an ambulance carried his body away early Friday.

Officials say another firefighter suffered critical injuries and a second was seriously hurt.

National News