Woman pleads not guilty in Florida to murder charges

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:59 pm 03/10/2017 03:59pm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused in the deaths of four women in a bloody rampage in two states that ended in a third has pleaded not guilty in Florida to charges of murder and accessory to murder.

Local media outlets report 37-year-old Mary Rice’s attorney entered the plea Friday in Escambia County Court. She also faces a murder charge in Baldwin County, Alabama.

Authorities say Rice and William Boyette killed two women at a motel in Milton, Florida and then killed two more women in Lillian, Alabama, and Beulah, Florida, and stole their cars. Rice and Boyette were surrounded by SWAT officers Feb. 7 at a hotel in West Point, Georgia. Boyette killed himself. Rice surrendered.

National News
