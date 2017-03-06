6:58 am, March 6, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Wildfires cause weekend of…

Wildfires cause weekend of road closures across Florida

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:45 am 03/06/2017 06:45am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say at least one large brush fire is still burning in South Florida following a weekend of road closures across the state.

Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich tells the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2n5eDCe ) someone likely started a fire in southwest Miami-Dade County that spread to nearly 700 acres Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the fire jumped a road and briefly posed a threat to nearby structures, including Krome Detention Center and the Everglades Correctional Institution.

Peterich says the fire is likely to pick up again Monday because of wind patterns.

Farther north, a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was closed Sunday afternoon because of a nearby wildfire. And the Florida Highway Patrol closed Florida’s Turnpike south of Orlando for hours Saturday afternoon because of smoky conditions.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Wildfires cause weekend of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

National News