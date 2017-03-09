Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal prison explained

CHICAGO (AP) — A memo says Illinois prison officials wanted Drew Peterson transferred to a federal prison because the former suburban police officer convicted of killing his third wife and plotting to kill the prosecutor posed a danger to the prison.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2mnVegy ) reports it obtained a memo in which an official said Peterson was a “threat to safety and security of the department.” The official recommended monitoring Peterson’s mail and phone calls. Peterson was transferred last month to a federal prison in Terra Haute, Indiana.

Peterson was serving a 38-year prison sentence in the 2004 slaying of Kathleen Savio when he was convicted last year of trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor. He’s a suspect — though not charged — in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/