4:08 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Time marches on, with…

Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:15 am 03/11/2017 03:15am
Share
Graphic to be used as a reminder to turn the clocks forward one hour.; 1c x 1 inches; 46.5 mm x 25 mm;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend.

Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it’s best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed.

You’ll lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology says daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Time marches on, with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

National News