The Latest: 4 arrested at rally in Washington state capital

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on rallies held across the country Saturday in support of President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, KOMO-TV reports.

The TV station says about 225 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.

Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reports that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.

The state patrol tells KOMO that while no troopers were injured during the rally, a sergeant drove himself to the hospital to get checked out after a demonstrator threw an unknown substance at him.

__

7:45 p.m.

Scores of people have rallied in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a show of support for President Donald Trump.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2lrmX2J) around 200 Trump backers showed up Saturday for the event at Mount Trashmore Park. It was one of many March 4 Trump demonstrations held around the country.

Some held American flags and others wore “Make America Great Again” hats and Trump T-shirts.

Also in attendance were some 100 counter-protesters, who quietly marched in from a nearby parking lot carrying a banner with the words “No Hate in Our Town.” Some wore tape over their mouths. They stood nearly silent behind a barricade.

Dozens of police officers were mainly on the fringe of the event.

__

7 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are clashing with counter-protesters during a march in support of the president in Berkeley, California.

People wearing goggles, motorcycle helmets, gas masks or with their face half-covered with bandanas are pushing each other, throwing punches and hitting each other with the sticks holding their signs.

Video of the scattered fights shows smoke bombs being thrown at the crowd and at least one man pepper-spraying a brawling group.

Berkeley police officers in riot gear are standing by at the rally of about 500 pro-Trump supporters and opponents at a park less than a mile from the University of California, Berkeley campus.

Paramedics have helped at least two men, one bleeding from the head and the other with cuts on his face.

___

6:50 p.m.

Police say about 300 people have rallied in support of Trump in a gathering outside the Texas Capitol in Austin during rain.

The Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2mo2Y42) reports some in the crowd Saturday afternoon toted umbrellas and wore rain gear while carrying signs of support for Trump. Some of the marchers waved U.S. flags.

One of the organizers, Jennifer Drabbant of Austin said there have been so many protests against Trump that she and others wanted to show there are people who support him.

Participants walked from Wooldridge Square Park to the state Capitol for a rally that began with a prayer and then featured pro-Trump speeches.

___

6:30 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump turned out Saturday in Phoenix, one of dozens of cities nationwide where similar events were held.

Media outlets reported that several hundred people participated in the Phoenix event held on a lawn at the State Capitol.

Some participants wore pro-Trump shirts. A small group of protesters also were on hand.

___

6:20 p.m.

Hundreds gathered in rallies on both ends of Pennsylvania to show support for President Donald Trump, joining others in similar rallies around the country.

Supporters waved signs and flags and listened to speeches during Saturday’s “Spirit of America” rally in Bensalem’s Neshaminy State Park in eastern Pennsylvania’s Bucks County.

“They love their country and they love what Donald Trump represents, which is about making America first,” organizer Jim Worthington said. “… We are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.”

Liz Kimmel, one of those braving the cold weather in support of Trump, said “I couldn’t be more proud of him or proud to be an American.”

In northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported that about 100 people gathered at a square in downtown Erie for a similar demonstration.

“We’ve got to get the whole country united behind this man,” said Richard Brozell, 75, who along with his wife braved the mid-20s temperatures and stiff wind chill to attend.

Linda Pezzino, a 52-year-old retired Erie cosmetologist, told the crowd that they had “turned Erie red on Nov. 8,” making Trump the first Republican presidential candidate to win Erie County since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“Trump has done more in three weeks than Obama did in eight years! It’s ridiculous!” she said.

___

6:10 p.m.

In Lansing, Michigan, about 200 Trump supporters rallied on one side of the state Capitol while 100 critics gathered on another side. At one point, the president’s fans shouted “get on the bus” and “go back to Mexico,” The Detroit News reported.

“Agree with President Trump or not, he is our president, and I think what I see happening in D.C. and with the Democrats — it can’t stand,” said Gary Taylor, 60. “Need to support him, like it or not. I think we’re at a critical time in our country’s history.”

___

5:55 p.m.

About 30 supporters of President Donald Trump rallied at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis to denounce what they see as unfair treatment of the Republican.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2mqbaBy) reports they gathered Saturday as part of “March 4 Trump” rallies nationwide. National organizers say “a seditious fringe has resolved to sabotage” Trump.

A local organizer, 61-year-old Patty Collins, of Indianapolis, said Trump’s critics “aren’t giving him a chance.” A 34-year-old, James Arbogast, added about Trump detractors that it’s “not business as usual in Washington, and they can’t stand it.”

One attendee held a sign saying, “The silent majority stands with Trump.” Some passing cars honked in support. Others shouted disapproval.

Anti-Trump protests have been held at the Statehouse. One on Jan. 21 drew 5,000 people to express concern Trump could undermine women’s rights.

______

5:50 p.m.

Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville.

WPLN reports (http://bit.ly/2mRr8SG) that at Saturday’s pro-Trump rally, the groups at times cursed at each other and made physical contact, which state troopers broke up.

Dozens of officers were on site and a law enforcement helicopter hovered overhead. Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller said someone was arrested for stealing two Trump shirts, and an anti-Trump protester was arrested for trying to incite a riot and calling for violence.

Several Republican lawmakers and other figures spoke at the event.

One Trump opponent took another approach. He brought camping chairs, held a sign that said “Talk to a Democrat” and sat with Trump supporters to discuss their differences.

___

5:16 p.m.

From Colorado’s state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Trump Saturday, waving “Deplorables for Trump,” signs and even carrying a life-size cutout of the president.

The March 4 Trump demonstrations were planned around the country, and supporters clashed with generally smaller groups of counter protesters. Six people protesting the rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, were arrested on felony riot charges after they lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol and fled, police said. About 400 people attended the St. Paul event, and about 50 showed up to protest it. Some other minor scuffles between the dueling demonstrators were quickly defused.

Near Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported that people on both sides exchanged profanity. Trump’s motorcade briefly stopped so he could wave at supporters.

In Ohio, Trump supporter Margaret Howe, 57, of Pataskala, said she increasingly fears civil war.

___

2 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening near Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and several other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

A couple hundred supporters gathered in New York near Trump Tower, chanting “U-S-A.” One held a sign reading: “I am not a Democrat anymore.” Another read: “Yes he is our president.”

A rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus turned into a clash of words when Trump protesters shouted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” over the supporters’ “U-S-A” chants.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him

.___

11 a.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to convene at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

There were pro-Trump demonstrations in Monday in cities ranging from Denver to Atlanta. Trump himself also held a campaign rally in Florida Feb. 18.