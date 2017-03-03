Tanker flips at Florida’s Port Everglades, spilling fuel

6:51 am, March 3, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are cleaning up after a tanker truck loaded with gasoline and diesel fuel flipped over at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s officials tweeted that more than 8,000 gallons of fuel leaked from the truck when it turned over late Thursday night. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Fire crews laid down foam to soak up the spill. Video footage on local television stations showed the foam over a large area at the port.

Local news outlets report the U.S. Coast Guard is helping to absorb fuel.

Terminal 18 is closed, causing the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship to dock at Terminal 25 on Friday morning. Officials say anyone coming to the port should use the Interstate 595 entrance.

