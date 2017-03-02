3:51 pm, March 2, 2017
National News

Story of 2 boys, 1 white and 1 black, teaches racial harmony

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:21 pm 03/02/2017 03:21pm
Sometimes life’s lessons come from those with the least experience.

The story of two 5-year-old boys from Kentucky, one white and one black, is teaching people about racial harmony. The story exploded online when the mother of Jax, the white boy, posted on Facebook about how her son wanted to get his haircut like his black buddy, Reddy, so they could trick their teacher. The boys believe if they have the same haircut, their teacher won’t be able to tell them apart.

WAVE-TV followed Jax to his haircut, and he and Reddy giggle and goof around as Jax gets his hair shaved off.

In the video , Reddy sums it all up: “Jax’s me … and I’m Jax.”

Jax’s mother says she is glad people can “see what little kids see.”

National News