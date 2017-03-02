2:21 pm, March 2, 2017
Prosecutors seek to stop release of Pulse gunman’s wife

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 2:12 pm 03/02/2017 02:12pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are fighting to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail until she is tried on charges she helped her husband scout out potential targets.

The prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking that Noor Salman’s release be halted while the court considers their request.

A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered Salman’s release, saying it’s “debatable” whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. The judge ordered the release for Friday.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the mass shooting, the deadliest in recent U.S. history. The attack left 49 people dead at the Pulse nightclub. Mateen was eventually killed by police.

