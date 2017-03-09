7:04 pm, March 9, 2017
Pennsylvania-NJ bridge closed 7 weeks reopening after repair

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 6:38 pm 03/09/2017 06:38pm
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2017 file photo shows the Delaware River Bridge in Bristol, Pa. Engineers say work to repair a major bridge that links Pennsylvania and New Jersey remains on track for it to reopen in about a month. Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Friday, March 3, 2017 good weather has helped speed work on the Interstate 276 bridge over the Delaware River. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — A major Pennsylvania-New Jersey bridge closed since Jan. 20 for repairs to a fractured beam is reopening.

The reopening of the 1.3-mile-long Interstate 276 bridge linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes is taking place Thursday night, ahead of schedule.

Highway officials say two improperly drilled inch-wide holes later filled with weld material were identified as the main cause of the fracture in one of the bridge’s trusses. They say other factors certainly had an impact but have been difficult to pinpoint.

No other such weld-filled holes were found on the bridge.

The bridge typically carries about 42,000 vehicles a day. It opened in 1956.

