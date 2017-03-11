1:08 pm, March 11, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast D.C., all lanes are now open on Suitland Parkway at Stanton Road. The incident has cleared.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Pastors, others checking on…

Pastors, others checking on Detroit residents without power

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 12:28 pm 03/11/2017 12:28pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Two prominent Detroit pastors are canvassing neighborhoods to check on residents without electrical service after high winds knocked out power this week roughly a million utility customers statewide.

The Rev. Wendell Anthony and Rev. Horace Sheffield have joined congregants Saturday in neighborhoods. They are knocking on doors and distributing information about warming centers and other resources.

The pastors and congregants embarked on a similar effort on Friday. DTE Energy officials say crews also are contacting the elderly by phone and in person to ensure safety.

DTE says power has been restored to roughly 570,000 of its 800,000 affected customers. Consumers Energy says about 300,000 of its 350,000 affected customers now have power.

Officials say the unprecedented windstorm on Wednesday unleashed hurricane force winds during a 12-hour period.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Pastors, others checking on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

National News