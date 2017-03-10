4:06 pm, March 10, 2017
Parents indicted for neglect in fire that killed 3 boys

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:57 pm 03/10/2017 03:57pm
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a mother and father have been indicted in the fire deaths of three children.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail says Friday that 30-year-old Rachel Keith and 35-year-old John Leach each were indicted on three counts of felony child neglect.

Nail says three boys, ages 4 to 11, died in a fire that started Dec. 10 when they were home alone.

He says Keith and Leach were arrested Friday and are being held in the jail in neighboring Leake County, where Attala County usually sends people awaiting court appearances.

The couple is set for arraignment Monday before a circuit judge, and Nail says they are not yet represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Topics:
Latest News National News
