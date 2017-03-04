Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex

NEW YORK (AP) — A former journalist from St. Louis fired for making up details in stories is accused of making threats to at least eight Jewish community centers.

Juan Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and appeared there in federal court Friday on a cyberstalking charge.

Federal officials have been investigating 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

According to a complaint, the threats by Thompson were made to harass and frame a former girlfriend. Thompson allegedly used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

Thompson’s supporters say he has no criminal record. His lawyer didn’t comment.