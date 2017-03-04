12:52 am, March 4, 2017
Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:44 am 03/04/2017 12:44am
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, center, member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, speaks with a reporter after holding a press conference to address bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, Friday March 3, 2017, at the Park East Synagogue in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former journalist from St. Louis fired for making up details in stories is accused of making threats to at least eight Jewish community centers.

Juan Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and appeared there in federal court Friday on a cyberstalking charge.

Federal officials have been investigating 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

According to a complaint, the threats by Thompson were made to harass and frame a former girlfriend. Thompson allegedly used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

Thompson’s supporters say he has no criminal record. His lawyer didn’t comment.

