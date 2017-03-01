11:18 am, March 1, 2017
NY archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pay sex abuse claims

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:02 am 03/01/2017 11:02am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Archdiocese of New York is seeking a $100 million short-term mortgage on property it owns near St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The money is for victims of clergy sexual abuse.

A spokesman for the Roman Catholic archdiocese says the mortgage would be for one year to start paying 144 people who had previously complained of abuse.

Church officials also are fielding new claims from 26 additional alleged victims. They have yet to determine how many people eventually will come forward.

Spokesman Joseph Zwilling says once a final number has been determined church officials will seek a longer-term loan.

The land being mortgaged is on the site of a luxury hotel on Madison Avenue.

U.S. Catholic leaders have grappled with a clergy sexual abuse crisis since 2002.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
