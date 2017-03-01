8:19 am, March 1, 2017
61° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » NTSB removes wrecked plane…

NTSB removes wrecked plane from Long Island crash scene

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:01 am 03/01/2017 08:01am
Share

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Federal officials say they’ve removed the single-engine plane that crashed on Long Island last weekend, killing two people and injuring a third.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2mspIkx) the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane has been transported to an undisclosed location where preliminary diagnostics will be conducted. Officials say the final report on the crash could take up to 18 months.

The plane crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Westhampton Beach in Suffolk County.

Officials say they want to interview the survivor of the crash during their investigation. Officials identified him as 61-year-old pilot Richard Rosenthal.

Rosenthal is currently hospitalized and cannot speak.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » NTSB removes wrecked plane…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

National News