No flush, no shower: Mississippi capital city in water pinch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Portable toilets are parked outside the Mississippi Capitol, city residents are stocking up on bottled water and restaurants are evaluating whether they can stay open.

About 40,000 homes and businesses in Jackson, Mississippi, will be without water or will experience low pressure this weekend because the city is replacing a major water pipe that’s damaged.

Like other cities across the nation, Jackson faces the expensive challenge of aging infrastructure.

Jackson officials say they expect water service to be affected for about 60 percent of the city from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

The city has distributed bottled water and told people to prepare for the outage by filling bathtubs so they can flush toilets and wash dishes.

Some downtown hotels are turning away guests for the weekend.