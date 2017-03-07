4:03 pm, March 7, 2017
No criminal charges for NC officer in student slamming video

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 3:50 pm 03/07/2017 03:50pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer captured on video slamming a female high school student to the floor will not face any criminal charges.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced in a news release Tuesday that a Wake County grand jury declined to return charges against Ruben De Los Santos. The Rolesville officer seen in the video resigned last week after being placed on administrative leave since the incident in January.

Freeman said she asked the grand jury to review whether there is enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against De Los Santos for failure to discharge duties, or assault on a female. The student who posted the video said the young woman he threw to the ground was trying to break up a fight involving her sister at Rolesville High School.

